Thursday night was the start of baseball in Antelope County with the Neligh and Summerland Peewees playing each other in Orchard.
Summerland #1 picked up the win over Neligh with a score of 5-1. Both teams will be back in action next Monday, June 22 with Neligh playing O'Neill #1 in Neligh and Summerland #1 will against Plainview in Orchard.
The Summerland Ponies played Crofton last night as well. The ponies fell to the visitors 6-5 in tight game. Summerland will be back in action next Monday, June 11 against Plainview in Orchard.
Summerland #2 Peewees took on Plainview in an away game to start their season.