The Neligh 12-and-under softball team nearly pulled off a heart-stopper on Thursday night as they traveled to Pierce.
The squad used an eight-run third inning to tie the game at 13-all. With the time limit reached, Pierce scored in the bottom of the third to end the game at 14-13.
"The girls connected on everything tonight," said coach Kaylee Chance. "Our hitting was amazing and our our fielding was good. Our pitchers are really stepping up their game right now."
For a complete story on the game and more from Coach Chance, pick up next week's issue of the Antelope County News.