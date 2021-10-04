The Neligh-Oakdale girls and the Elkhorn Valley boys teams each earned runner up at the West Holt Invite on Monday afternoon.
Originally slated for last Thursday, the meet was rescheduled due to rain.
All of the Antelope County girls picked up a top 20 medal in the meet. Elkhorn Valley's Marissa Bennett was 7th and Erica Bacon was 17th. For Neligh-Oakdale, Shilo Shabram was 9th, followed by Lynae Koinzan in 10th and Raina Le in 13th.
Warrior senior Ashton Higgins placed 6th in the boy's race. EV boys earned five medals in the meet: Waylon Warneke 4th, Isaiah Eckert 5th, Isaac Eckert 14th, Owen Vondra 16th and Nate Halsey 17th.
