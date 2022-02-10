Neligh-Oakdale girls will start off the first night of D1-6 subdistrict action, while Elgin Public-Pope John and Summerland will play each other the following night.
The No. 5 Lady Warriors will take on No. 4 Howells-Dodge on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in Humphrey. The winner will play top-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 2 EPPJ is set to play No. 3 Summerland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., also in Humphrey
Subdistrict finals are scheduled in Humphrey on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.