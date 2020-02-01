Both Warrior teams knocked off higher seeds Saturday to advance in the Niobrara Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.
The #11 Neligh-Oakdale boys started off the day with a 64-63 double overtime victory over #6 CWC. The #9 Lady Warriors completed the first round sweep with a dominating 71-42 win over #8 Santee.
The N-O girls will face top-seeded CWC in Bartlett at 6 p.m. on Monday and the boys will play #3 Elkhorn Valley at O’Neill St. Mary’s on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
