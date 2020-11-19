The 2020 football season is over for Neligh-Oakdale and Summerland, but the post season honors are just starting.
Both the Warriors and the Bobcats competed in the D1-7 football district where Neligh-Oakdale won the district with a perfect 4-0 record.
All-district honors for Neligh-Oakdale are:
First Team: Garret Belitz, Julien Hearn, Dawson Kaup, Brock Kester, Colton Klabenes, AIden Kuester, Caleb Payne.
Honorable Mention: Bryson Gadeken, Andrew Jacobsen, Carson Jones, Landyn Schrader, Carson Whitesel.
All-district honors for Summerland are:
First Team: Logan Mueller, Anthony Umphress, Trevor Thomson.
Honorable Mention: Colton Thiele