Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire in Orchard late Wednesday night.
Orchard and Royal responded to 405 E Third Street shortly after 11 p.m. Mutual aid was later provided by Neligh, Brunswick and Ewing.
The occupants of the home were able to escape without injuries, according to officials. The home suffered significant damage. The cause of the fire has not been released.
This was the second fire in two days in Orchard. The Village of Orchard's shop also caught fire on Tuesday. There were no injuries in that fire either.