Gavin Longsdorf ended his 2021 state golf tournament with an improved round from the day before.
On Tuesday, Longsdorf carded a 116 for his first 18 at a state tournament. HE came back on Wednesday and shot a 105 to finish out his tournament.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link! http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279719&CategoryID=87783