Eight Antelope County Athletes hit the court for the final time in a high school basketball game, as they competed in the North Central Nebraska All-Star game held in O'Neill on Friday night.
For the girls, Ally Selting and Kirsten Krebs from EPPJ were selected to the Blue team, as well as Brenna Wagner and Avery Cheatum from Summerland. Paige Furstenau from Neligh-Oakdale was selected to the White team.
On the boys' side, Dalton Rotherham from Summerland alongside Garret Belitz and Julien Hearn from Neligh-Oakdale were selected for the White team.
Hearn also earned the 3-point contest champion after knocking down 15-25 shots.
For More pictures, please click this link! http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279829&CategoryID=87783