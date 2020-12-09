It was another all-county matchup on Tuesday night where both EPPJ and Neligh-Oakdale basketball teams took to the court in Elgin.
In the first game of the night, EPPJ and the Neligh-Oakdale girls teams competed first. After a strong first quarter from both teams, the two found themselves deadlocked at 12-12.
Heading into halftime, EPPJ went off for 18 points in the second quarter to take a 30-19 lead over the Lady Warriors.
In the second half, the Lady Wolfpack kept their momentum rolling and picked up the win over Neligh-Oakdale, 55-35.
The boys team were next up in the double header. In the first quarter, EPPJ started off hot, picking up 15 points and taking a four point lead over Neligh-Oakdale.
Heading into halftime, the Warriors stormed back with an 18-4 scoring run to lead the Wolfpack, 29-19.
In the second half, both teams battled back and forth to make the game interesting, but it was Neligh-Oakdale who came away with the win over the Wolfpack, 49-42.
