Both Wolfpack teams hit the court yesterday in Spencer, where they both competed in the NVC semifinals.
The Lady Wolfpack had the first game of the day, taking on top-seeded CWC. After a slow start, EPPJ found themselves trailing the Renegades 16-4. The Wolfpack defense stepped up before halftime, holding CWC to just seven points.
Heading into the break EPPJ trailed the Renegades, 23-12.
The Wolfpack stormed back in the third, knocking down 20 points to enter the final frame trailing by one, 33-32.
With three pointers and free throws, EPPJ knocked down the top-seeded Renegades 50-47.
Later in the day the boys squad also took on the top seed with St. Mary's. EPPJ came out firing in the first half, knocking down 29 points to only trail the class D2 No. 2 team, 32-29.
With a slow third quarter, the Wolfpack was unable to pull off the upset, falling to St. Mary's 62-47.
