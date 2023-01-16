The Neligh-Oakdale girls edged out Madison in a 31-30 barn burner at home on Saturday to notch their first win of the season.
In boys action, the Warriors dropped a 46-38 contest to the Dragons.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Neligh-Oakdale girls edged out Madison in a 31-30 barn burner at home on Saturday to notch their first win of the season.
In boys action, the Warriors dropped a 46-38 contest to the Dragons.
For the full story, including stats and coaches comments, pick up this week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos, click the following link: