The Lady Warriors fought a hard battle on their home court Tuesday night, but fell short as they lost to Niobrara/Verdigre, 56-39.
The Lady Cougars got off to a hot start and led the home team after the first quarter, 15-9. The visitors continued to extend their lead, and the early deficit proved to be too much to overcome as Neligh-Oakdale eventually dropped the contest by 17 points.
Senior Paige Furstenau led all scorers with 24 points.
Neligh-Oakdale will be back in action Friday night when they host Plainview.
