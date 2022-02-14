A strong fourth-quarter wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit as the Neligh-Oakdale girls fell in the first round of the D1-6 subdistrict basketball tournament at Humphrey.
Howells-Dodge defeated the Lady Warriors 61-28 to advance in the postseason and end Neligh-Oakdale's season on Monday night.
For the complete story, including stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
More photos can be viewed by clicking the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p455923148?customize=3