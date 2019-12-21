The Neligh-Oakdale girls are on a four-game winning streak as they downed Bloomfield on the road Friday night, 53-31.
Three Lady Warriors were in double digits to ignite the scoring. Trinity Kurpgeweit led with 23 points, followed by Paige Furstenau with 13 and Brooke Frey with 11.
In the boy’s game, a hot-shooting Bloomfield team proved to be too much for the Warriors as they fell, 61-46.
Hunter Charf was the leading scorer for Neligh-Oakdale with 17, followed by Julien Hearn with 11.
The Warrior teams will travel to Wisner next Saturday for their holiday tournament. The girls are set to tip off with Ponca at 4:15 p.m. and the boys will play Winnebago at 7:45 p.m.
For the full story with complete stats and comments from the coaches, pick up next week’s edition of the Antelope County newspaper. Don’t have a subscription yet? It’s just $35 for a year of color sports and coverage of the entire county. Click here to pay online.
