Down eight at halftime, the Lady Warriors bounced back, playing their grittiest game of the season to defeat St. Mary's in overtime.
Neligh-Oakdale and St. Mary's were knotted up at the end of regulation, 61-61. The Lady Warriors battled it out in the extra minutes to pick up their first win of the season, 69-64.
"We fought through a lot of adversity and gave it everything we had," Coach Tanner Knutson said.
The St. Mary's boys came out firing on all cylinders, outscoring the Warriors 22-3 in the first stanza. The Cardinals went on to win, 67-33.
Neligh-Oakdale will take the court again when they host Bloomfield in a double header on Friday.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view photos from the game, click this link: