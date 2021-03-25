It came down to the final races.
The Neligh-Oakdale boys edged out county foe Elkhorn Valley by one point to capture the championship at the Warrior Relays on Thursday while the Lady Falcons slipped past Wausa by three for the girls title.
Girls scores: 1. Elkhorn Valley 100, 2. Wausa 97, 3. Niobrara/Verdigre 78, 4. Bloomfield 70, 5. Neligh-Oakdale 53, 6. Creighton 44.
Boys scores: 1. Neligh-Oakdale 112, 2. Elkhorn Valley 111, 3. Bloomfield 56, 4. Niobrara/Verdigre 44, 5. Wausa 39, 6. Creighton 38.
