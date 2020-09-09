The Summerland Bobcats volleyball team hosted a triangular last night with Niobrara-Verdigre and Stuart.
In the first game of the night it was the Bobcats against Niobrara-Verdigre.
Summerland started off a little slow, falling behind to the Lady Cougars, 6-2. After that it was all Bobcats.
Summerland took the first set over the Lady Cougars, 25-11, then took the second set with an impressive effort, 25-2.
In the second matchup of the night, Summerland took on the Lady Broncos from Stuart.
Both sets went in the way of the Bobcats, 25-9, 25-9 for the sweep.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2268317&CategoryID=87783