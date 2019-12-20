The Summerland girls got off to a slow start on Thursday night — trailing by 13 points at the end of the first — but staged a huge comeback and knocked off undefeated Humphrey St. Francis, 60-54.
Ashley Koenig led the Lady Bobcats with 22 points, followed by Sidney Stallbaum with 17.
In the boys game, the Flyers came away with a lopsided win over the Bobcats, 70-7.
Dalton Rotherham led the way with 4 points.
The Summerland basketball teams will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 27 when they host their holiday tournament. The girls and boys will both play Walthill in the first round. Tipoff for the girls is set for 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
