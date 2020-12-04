Bobcat defense

The Summerland girls battled CWC until the last tick of the clock, but came up short in a parent's night thriller on Friday.

Although the Renegades struck first with a quick trey to start off the game, the Bobcats clawed right back and only trailed by two after one quarter. Summerland outscored CWC in the second for a 13-10 halftime lead. The Renegades cut their advantage to one heading into the final quarter of play, 23-22. It was anybody's game in the fourth quarter with see-saw scoring, but CWC held on for a 35-31 victory.

CWC 6  4  12  13 —35

SUM 4  9  10   8 — 31

