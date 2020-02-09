The Summerland girls held Boyd County to just 10 points in the first half as the Bobcats edged out the Spartans to claim a 44-41 victory on Saturday.
The team earned third place in the tournament with the win in the Niobrara Valley Conference consolation game at Atkinson.
Ashley Koenig led the scoring for the Lady Bobcats and scored her 1,000th career point in the contest.
SUM 10 11 9 14 — 44
BC 1 9 10 21 — 41
For the full story with complete stats and comments from the coaches, pick up next week’s edition of the Antelope County newspaper. Don’t have a subscription yet? It’s just $35 for a year of color sports and coverage of the entire county. Click here to pay online.