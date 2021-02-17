The Neligh-Oakdale wrestling advanced three wrestlers to Thursday's action at the 2021 state wrestling tournament with one making the semifinals.
Aiden Kuester led the way for Neligh-Oakdale on Wednesday afternoon by picking up an overtime victory to send him to the semifinals at 160.
Brock Kester earned his way to the heartbreak match after falling in a close 7-6 decision in the second round. Austin Rudolf will join Kester in the heartbreaks after falling to Levi Lewis from North Central in the quarterfinals as well.
Warriors that saw their seasons come to an end were Carson Whitesel, Cody Booth, Kegan Payne, Caleb Payne and Dawson Kaup.
For more pictures please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2275259&CategoryID=87783