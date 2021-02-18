Aiden Kuester from Neligh-Oakdale added his name to an historic list after picking up his first state championship on Thursday night.
Kuester took on Brody Dickinson from Freeman in the 160 finals where he brought down the second ranked wrestler in the state with ease, 9-0.
Kuester becomes the 20th state champion from Neligh-Oakdale and finished with a record of 44-1.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!