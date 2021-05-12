First year, first trip to state.
Myles Kittelson, a Wolfpack freshman, earned district runner up in long jump on Wednesday and will represent Elgin Public Pope John at the Nebraska State Track Meet next week.
Kittelson recorded a personal-best jump of 19-11.5 at the Class D-4 District Meet in Atkinson.
He will head to Omaha Burke next week to compete in the Class D state meet, where he is scheduled to long jump Wednesday at 9 a.m.
http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279150&CategoryID=87783