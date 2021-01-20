The location was appropriately named for his milestone victory.
Warrior senior wrestler Dawson Kaup picked up his 100th career win at Centennial High School on Thursday night.
It happened in the first dual of the night. Neligh-Oakdale led Centennial 36-21. Kaup, who typically competes at 195, wrestled up a weight class for the Warriors in this dual.
With a look of determination in his eyes, Kaup started out the 220 match with a single-leg shot to score a quick takedown. It wasn’t long before he locked Nickolas Keith in a cradle and tilted him back for the pin. Kaup’s teammates and coaches gave him a standing ovation, and the fans in the stands went into a frenzy, waving white signs with “100 wins” printed on them. Head coach Gary Davis walked out onto the mat, shook Kaup’s hand, presented him with a plaque and gave him a congratulatory slap on the back. Coaches Brett Arehart, Scott Kester and Trent Hoefer followed suit.
The match only lasted 45 seconds, but Kaup said he will remember this one for a long time.
“When I started to turn him over, I heard the crowd a little more, and everybody cheering once I pinned him,” he said. “I was proud I got my 100th win. Since we had duals, I was hoping it wasn’t going to be on a bye. At least I had a match and I got a pin.”
Kaup, the son of Chad and Beth Kaup of Neligh, said he learned the milestone was within reach a few weeks ago.
“My dad was talking about it a week or two beforehand and he was getting all excited about it,” he said. “I just figured I would just go out and wrestle how I normally wrestle. I knew I was getting kind of close.”
Coach Brett Arehart said hitting the century mark was like Kaup “getting the monkey off his back.”
“I think it's just one more thing you think about when you’re walking out there,” Arehart said. “And now that it’s done, I think he’ll be even better.”
His coaches were pleased to see Kaup’s hard work pay off.
“He has stayed really consistent for four years, always comes to work everyday in practice and does not take time off, no matter if he has a good meet or tough one,” Davis said. “He gives everything he has every match. He’s a great kid with a great family. Him and his brother have been nothing but positive for this program.”
Arehart added, “Dawson’s a very hard-working kid, dedicated to the weight room, always asking questions, wanting to get better. He’s a good kid to have in the room in general. That milestone is a big accomplishment. If you look on our board in our wrestling room, there aren’t that many names up there for all the years that we’ve been wrestling. It’s hard to be that successful and get to 100.”
Arehart said Kaup is a good leader on the Warrior team as well, leading by example.
“He’s not very vocal, but he’ll lead by his action,” the coach said. “He wins with grace, he loses with grace. He’s always asking, ‘What could I have done better?’ He’s very coachable. Just coming to practice every day and grinding it out and being coachable are huge things a kid needs to be successful.”
Kaup, who started wrestling in the Neligh-Oakdale youth program as a preschooler, credits his success to the Warrior coaches.
“Mr. Davis coached us clear back when we were just little kids, and then from Mr. Davis, it went to Trent, so they’ve been helping us a lot of years, and Scotty and Brett have too — they have really helped us out a lot,” he said.