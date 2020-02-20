Winning the district wrestling championship match came with even more fanfare than usual.
Neligh-Oakdale senior Kaleb Pofahl pinned Summerland sophomore Colton Thiele in 57 seconds to claim the 195-pound, D1 district title in Plainview on Saturday.
And the crowd went wild.
Standing in the bleachers, cheering and waving signs, Warrior fans had another reason to celebrate as he reached his 150th career win with the victory.
Kaleb broke the school’s all-time pin record last month and has continued to drive that number even higher. Saturday’s championship put him at 110 pins thus far.
Seeded #2 in Class D with a 39-3 record this season, Kaleb will face Tyler Wolfe of Sandhills Valley (21-11) in the first round at state on Thursday.
He is the son of Megan and Nick Allemang and Josh and April Schindler.