Julien Hearn has no doubt his mom would be going crazy this year as the Warriors head into the Class D1 quarterfinals.
“She’d be one of the loudest ones there,” said the Neligh-Oakdale senior.
Hearn was a sixth-grader when he lost his mom, Mandy Ofe, to cancer. He lives with his grandparents Bruce and Connie Ofe, who rarely miss a game.
“I don’t think he gets to cheer much, though. I think he has to explain a lot that’s happening to her,” Julien said about his grandparents.
His supporters are often in the stands cheering him on, including his mom’s only sister, Jenny Cameron, and her husband, Adam. Julien said he’s thankful for a great support system.
He has plenty of support from his teammates, too, although Julien is all business during the games. He’s had plenty of opportunities to leap into his teammates’ arms or celebrate after a touchdown. After all, he reaches the end zone in almost every game. Instead of celebrating, the receiver prefers to hand the ball politely to an official and trot off to prepare for the next play.
“That’s just J,” coach Ron Beacom said. “He makes a great play and then walks away. He goes about his business and lets his play speak for itself. He’s really a great kid.”
With 1,289 receiving yards this season, Julien is not only leading all players in Nebraska, but he’s also among the top 10 in the nation — currently No. 7 among all high school receivers.
But don’t ask Hearn for his total yards; he’s not keeping track.
“As long as we keep winning, that’s what I’m worried about. Not my stats,” Julien said.
Averaging 128.9 yards per game, Julien’s acrobatic catches have landed him on ESPN’s SportsCenter twice in the last two seasons, including just a few weeks ago when he broke his route on a scramble play against Nebraska Christian and reached out for a one-handed grab down the sideline. ESPN named it the fifth best play of the night.
“That was Julien doing Julien things,” said quarterback Aiden Kuester. “I knew I could put it up for him to go get it. He can jump like nobody I’ve ever seen.”
Julien admitted that he and Aiden have a great connection. When Aiden throws it up, Julien is ready to go after it.
“I’m not thinking about anything other than catching the ball and getting into the end zone as fast I can,” Julien said. “That’s it. It’s — how fast can I get there?”
Aiden is having a spectacular year as well and is third in the state in passing with 2,260 yards. Just a sophomore, Aiden has the third-best quarterback rating in Nebraska at 126.7, throwing 27 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.
Like Julien, Aiden would rather shift the spotlight onto the entire Warrior team.
“We have a special team who doesn’t put anything ahead of being a team,” he said. “And we have a lot of great seniors who are leading us.”
Among those seniors is Julien, who is hands down one of the best athletes in Nebraska — in every sport. Julien, who stands just 5-foot-9, lept 6-foot-6 in high jump as a mere sophomore, finishing second at the state track meet. We’ll never know where he would have finished last year thanks to COVID-19 cutting the season short.
While Julien’s jumps are incredible, it’s what he has hurdled in his personal life that makes this young man even more impressive, especially having lost his mother. Julien has never used personal struggle as an excuse. He doesn’t dwell on the past, nor does he let it handicap his future.
“As talented as J is, he could bring a lot of attention to himself, but that’s not him at all,” Beacom said. “With the unfortunate situation of him losing his mother so early in his life, he could use that, too, for attention. But he doesn’t.”
Beacom said he’s been lucky to see various sides of Julien over the years, including his sense of humor, which few witness because he’s so quiet. Mostly, Beacom said he’s impressed with Julien’s ability to stay humble through all of his athletic success.
“I don’t know if he learned that from his mother, grandparents or someone else, but they’ve done a great job of raising him,” Beacom said. “He’s grateful for his gifts, and he knows they’re gifts. Those who have influenced him have really done a great job of raising a great kid.”
Julien knows exactly where he learned to be humble.
“It was my mom,” he said quietly. “Yeah, I learned from her.”