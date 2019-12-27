Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then windy with periods of snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.