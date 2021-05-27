Paiton Hoefer from EPPJ completed his first trip to the state golf meet in North Platte over the past two days, finishing in the top 40.
After recording a 94 on Tuesday, Hoefer came back on Wednesday and carded a 90.
His two-day total was 184 and he finished in 37th overall.
