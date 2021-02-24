With just 10 seconds left in the match, Rafe Grebin trailed 3-2. Grebin locked up a standing front headlock when Bobcat head coach Dan Roeber screamed, “Throw it!” The senior Bobcat wrestler threw a highflyer and got the takedown as time expired. Not only did that win keep his state medal chances alive, but it also gave him his 100th career win.
Grebin, who began wrestling his freshman year of high school, became the first Summerland wrestler to hit the century mark.
“Rafe is one of those kids that a coach loves to have on the team,” head coach Dan Roeber said. “He was new to wrestling as a freshman and has been a learner of the sport since. He came into the room really knowing nothing about it. He will be leaving the room having gained many lessons; not only in wrestling, but in life.”
As the seconds ticked off the clock in the second round of consolations, Grebin didn’t panic. He did what he was taught and made the win happen.
“When there were 10 seconds on the clock, I needed a takedown to win and I went for a headlock,” Grebin said. “He shrugged it by and dropped to a single, that’s when I locked it up and hit the high flyer coming over top for the win.”
Earning 100 wins during a high school wrestling career is an impressive achievement. With Grebin reaching his milestone at the state tournament, it made it even sweeter.
“To go down to Omaha to wrestle a local rival and win felt pretty good,” he said. “My 100th win could not have been any sweeter, especially since it was on the big mats at the CHI Health Center.”
Grebin hasn’t always wrestled, but it’s not obvious by his work ethic and determination.
“He may not be the best wrestler, looking at the record books or looking at the medals or plaques in the trophy case, but Rafe is a leader and a great young man,” Roeber said. “I’m proud to have been his coach and teach him a few things along the way, as well as learn a few things as we went.”
Grebin said his greatest fan is the woman who raised him.
“My mom is my biggest supporter all the way,” he said. “She’s always in my corner. I love you mom.”
The senior Bobcat is also grateful to countless others for their support during his wrestling career.
“I am beyond thankful for all the people throughout my career, especially this year,” Grebin said. “From the coaches, teammates, my family and friends, to the entire wrestling community, thank you for the motivation and support throughout these four years. I’m happy to call you all family.”