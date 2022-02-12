Four Neligh-Oakdale wrestlers punched their tickets to state at the Class D-2 District wrestling meeting on Saturday.
Aiden Kuester (160) and Austin Rudolf (170) won individual titles over ranked opponents in their championship matches. Kegan Payne (126) and Ashton Higgins (132) each earned fourth-place medals.
Jacob Henery and Chase Thomas battled through consolations before falling in the heartbreak round. Tanner Martensen lost his second match in Saturday's consolations to end his season.
For the complete story, including results and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
More photos can be viewed by clicking the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p407415936?customize=3