Four Neligh-Oakdale wrestlers have advanced into the district semifinals on Saturday in Pleasanton.
Kegan Payne (126), Ashton Higgins (132), Aiden Kuester (160) and Austin Rudolf (170) remain undefeated after the first day of districts.
Jacob Henery, Chase Thomas and Tanner Martensen went 2-1 on the day and will to continue battle though wrestlebacks.
Carson Whitesel went 2-2 in a large 120-pound bracket to end his season on Friday.
