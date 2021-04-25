Four Elkhorn Valley track stars have officially qualified for the Norfolk Classic track meet after impressive first halves of the season.
Hunter Bennett qualified in the pole vault where he is seeded fifth after vaulting 12-00. Adam Miller is seeded second in pole vault after vaulting 13-00 in the previous meet.
Carter Werner is seeded seventh in the high jump with a leap of 6-00 and is a alternate in the 110 High Hurdles after recording a time of 16.54 and Kenzie Mosel will compete in the 800 meter run.
The girls team have some alternates with the 4X800 relay.