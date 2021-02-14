Summerland is sending four wrestlers to the Class D state tournament after a successful district run in Greeley on Saturday.
State qualifiers for the Bobcats are Rafe Grebin at 126, Eli Thiele at 132, Colton Thiele at 195 and Logan Mueller at 285.
For the full story, including complete and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view more photos, click the following link:
http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2275121&CategoryID=87783