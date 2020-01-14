Two former Elkhorn Valley wrestlers recently earned Academic All-Region Wrestling honors.
Noah Rutjens and Dillon Stewart, who are now student athletes at Iowa Western, earned 2019 Fall Academic All-Region honors for wrestling.
Noah earned 1st team and Dillon earned his third 2nd team honor.
Those named to the Academic All-Region 1st Team have a 3.5 - 4.0 GPA, and those named to the 2nd Team have a 3.0 - 3.49 GPA.
