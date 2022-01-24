A former Clearwater football coach will be inducted into the 2022 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame this summer.
Rod Brummels, who coached Clearwater's program for more than 30 years, will be one of three coaches and 11 football players who were selected for the honor.
They will be inducted during ceremonies held at halftime of the 45th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game on Saturday, June 18 at The Tom Osborne Sports Complex in Hastings. Kickoff for the game will be at 6 p.m.
The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association.
Class of 2022 inductees will be:
1. Michael Bayer, Howells, Player
2. Casey Bender, Lindsay HF, Player
3. Steve Borer, Brady, Coach
4. Rod Brummels, Clearwater, Coach
5. Steven Dent, Mullen, Player
6. Mat Eikmeier, Howells, Player
7. Dan Fox, NL-Scotia, Player
8. Nate Froeschl, Falls City SH, Player
9. Jim Gilbert, Table Rock, Player
10. Orion Matthies, Overton, Player
11. Tyler Paulsen, Dodge, Player
12. Dennis Reese, Loomis, Coach
13. Phillip Schroer, Lawrence-Nelson, Player
14. Larry Vlasin, Madrid, Player