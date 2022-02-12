Five Summerland wrestlers earned a trip to the 2022 Nebraska State Wrestling Meet after their success on the Class D-2 District mats Saturday.
Logan Mueller won the 285-pound title after a hard-fought championship match. Wyatt Chipps (220), Colton Thiele (195) and Alex Arroyo (160) each earned third-place medals and Keaton Thiele (145) was fourth.
Jesse Thiele battled through the 126-pound consolations before falling in Saturday's heartbreak round to end his season.
