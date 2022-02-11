Summerland is sending five wrestlers into the district semifinals on Saturday in Pleasanton.
Keaton Thiele (145), Alex Arroyo (160), Wyatt Chipps (220), Colton Thiele (195) and Logan Mueller remain undefeated after the first day of districts.
Jesse Thiele went 2-1 in the 126-pound weight class and will continue battle his way though the consolations.
Connor Thomson, Logan Kester, Willis Mast, Matt Umphress and AJ Hobbs ended their seasons on Friday.
