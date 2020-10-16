Five Antelope County runners punched their tickets to the state cross country meet in Kearney next week.
The top 15 finishers at the district meet in Ainsworth on Thursday qualified for state.
Kaci Wickersham of Summerland was the lone qualifier in the girl's race with a 13th place finish.
In the boy's race, Eli Thiele of Summerland was 4th, Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley was 5th, Waylon Warneke of Elkhorn Valley was 13th and Griffin Claussen of Neligh-Oakdale was 14th.
The 2020 Nebraska State Cross Country Championships will be held at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 23. The Class D girl's race will start at noon and the boys will follow at 12:30 p.m.
