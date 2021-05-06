The Elkhorn Valley and EPPJ track teams made the most of a the rainy track meet held in Humphrey on Wednesday, bringing home multiple medals and even a team title.
The Falcon boys had the best performance of the day, grabbing the team title with 178 points while the Wolfpack boys finished in eighth with 38 team points.
On the girls side, Elkhorn Valley placed fourth with 87 team points and EPPJ finished seventh with 30 team points.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2278896&CategoryID=87783