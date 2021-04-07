A spring thunderstorm held off just long enough Tuesday for Elkhorn Valley and Elgin Public/Pope John to wrap up their competition at the Battle Creek Invite.
Both teams were able to capture medals in multiple events as they faced nine other schools.
The Elkhorn Valley girls put together a dominating performance in the 4x800 relay, winning it by 21 seconds. Adam Miller was also a gold medalist for the Falcons in the pole vault.
The EV girls placed fourth in the team standings and the boys were third overall.
Elgin Public/Pope John earned a pair of medals in the jumps as Myles Kittelson took fifth place in the long jump, and Skyler Meis took fourth in the triple jump. The EPPJ girls and boys teams both finished ninth in the overall team standings.
Both teams will be back on the track next Tuesday when they travel to Neligh for the Neligh-Oakdale Invite.
