Both of the Falcon and and Wolfpack teams took the hardwood last night in the all-county matchup.
The girls teams got the night started by Elkhorn Valley taking the lead after the first quarter, 14-9. Going into halftime, the Lady Falcons had the lead over the Lady Wolfpack, 29-20.
The second half is where the Falcons extended their lead over EPPJ. Hitting three pointer after three pointer, Elkhorn Valley would go onto top the Lady Wolfpack, 63-46.
Next up was the boys game. Elkhorn Valley got off to a hot start thanks to some three pointers from Bryson Anderson and Carter Rautenburg. Heading into halftime, the Falcons had the lead over the Wolfpack, 24-12.
With some opportunities get get back in the game, EPPJ was unable to capitalize. The Falcons would go onto take the game, 46-28.
The Falcons will be back on the court this Friday at home against Stuart. The Wolfpack will take on Boyd County in Spencer on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.