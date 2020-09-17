The Elkhorn Valley girls golf team hosted a dual on Thursday afternoon against Stanton where they picked up the win.
With the Lady Mustangs shooting a team score of 308, the Lady Falcons took home the team win with a score of 256.
Erica Brown was the leading golfer with a score of 53.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://affiliates.mycapture.com/event.asp?eventid=2268707