Elkhorn Valley and Neligh-Oakdale took to the court on Friday night in a boys and girls double header.
In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale grabbed the early lead over the Lady Falcons, 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Elkhorn Valley stormed right back in the second by hitting three three pointers to take the lead heading into halftime, 23-16.
The Lady Falcons would never look back, holding onto the win over Neligh-Oakdale, 41-35.
In the boys game, Neligh-Oakdale took a slim first quarter lead over the Falcons, 9-7.
Heading into halftime, the Warriors were able to keep their lead over Elkhorn Valley, 23-19.
Neligh-Oakdale was able to hit some late game free throws to seal the game over the Falcons, 52-38.
