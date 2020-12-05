no ev
Elkhorn Valley and Neligh-Oakdale took to the court on Friday night in a boys and girls double header.

In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale grabbed the early lead over the Lady Falcons, 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Elkhorn Valley stormed right back in the second by hitting three three pointers to take the lead heading into halftime, 23-16.

The Lady Falcons would never look back, holding onto the win over Neligh-Oakdale, 41-35.

In the boys game, Neligh-Oakdale took a slim first quarter lead over the Falcons, 9-7.

Heading into halftime, the Warriors were able to keep their lead over Elkhorn Valley, 23-19.

Neligh-Oakdale was able to hit some late game free throws to seal the game over the Falcons, 52-38.

