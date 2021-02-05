The Elkhorn Valley and Neligh-Oakdale boys' basketball teams hit the court on Thursday evening, competing in the NVC semifinal round.
Neligh-Oakdale got the momentum rolling early in the matchup, putting up 23 points in the first half. The Falcons struggled to find the hoop, but still kept it close by knocking down 14 of their own.
The Falcons hit the court running the second half, picking up 32 points while holding the Warriors to just 22. The most important came from Carter Werner who knocked down a jumper with less than one second left in the game to give the Falcons the one point lead.
Elkhorn Valley brought home the semifinal win over Neligh-Oakdale 46-45 to advance to the conference championship against St. Mary's while Neligh-Oakdale will play EPPJ for third and fourth.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2274787&CategoryID=87783