Elkhorn Valley was back on the court last night where they took on Stanton in a home stand.
In the girls game, the Lady Falcons grabbed the early lead, but could never extend it. After the first half, Elkhorn Valley took a 24-22 lead over Stanton.
Elkhorn Valley was able to sneak out the win over the Lady Mustangs in the second half, 47-42.
The boys game was just like the girls, close. The Falcon offense started out slow in the first quarter, only picking up six points. Elkhorn Valley got their rhythm going and grabbed the lead over Stanton, 21-18.
After keeping their lead in the second half, the Falcons brought home the hard fought win over Stanton, 57-54.
