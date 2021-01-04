The Elkhorn Valley boys and girls basketball team hosted Randolph on Saturday where both teams came out on top.
In the girls game, the Lady Falcons had a slow start, falling behind to Randolph after the first quarter, 7-6. Heading into halftime, Elkhorn Valley held a one-point lead over Randolph, 12-11.
In the third quarter, the Lady Falcon defense was outstanding, holding Randolph tow just one point. Elkhorn Valley brought home the win after a battle in the fourth quarter, 38-24.
The boys took control from the start. After the first, Elkhorn Valley held on to a 10-7 lead. Before heading into the break, the Falcons were able to keep their lead over Randolph, 18-16.
The third and fourth quarters were huge offensively for Elkhorn Valley, picking up a total of 32 points while holding the Cardinals to just 19. The Falcons brought home the game over Randolph, 50-35.
