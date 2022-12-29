It was a clean sweep for Elkhorn Valley as the girls and boys basketball teams both downed host Battle Creek in Thursday's holiday tournament.
The Lady Falcons outlasted the Bravettes 36-27 and the EV boys picked up a 49-35 win.
Elkhorn Valley will take on Norfolk Catholic in both championship games on Friday. The girls will tip off at 4:15 p.m. in Battle Creek and the boys will follow at 5:45 p.m.
