The Falcons pulled of a sweep of Boyd County on Saturday night after nearly doing the same Friday in Creighton.
Against Boyd County, it took overtime, but the Lady Falcons picked up another win. The Spartans were down by eight points with under 2 minutes to play but fought back to send it into overtime, where the Falcons pulled ahead for the 54-48 win. In the boys game, Elkhorn Valley topped the Spartans 44-38 for the win.
Against Creighton, the Falcons dominated the girls game 70-42. The boys game was a much closer with the score knotted heading into the final quarter of the road game. Creighton pulled ahead and hung on for the 49-44 win over the Falcons.
* * *
