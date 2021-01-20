Elkhorn Valley hosted the Wausa Vikings on Tuesday night where they split the double header.
In the girls game, Elkhorn Valley got off to a slow start only racking up 22 points in the first half. The Lady Falcons stormed back in the third quarter, picking up 25 points alone to retake the lead.
After a battle in the fourth quarter, Elkhorn Valley brought home the win over the Lady Vikings, 55-39.
The boys game was much closer. Elkhorn Valley picked up an impressive 24 points in the second quarter to grab the lead over the Vikings at halftime, 34-30.
With a back and forth battle in the fourth quarter, Elkhorn Valley fell to the Vikings, 58-54.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper.
